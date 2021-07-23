HRT Financial LP Invests $680,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $7,983,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000.

GTPBU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

