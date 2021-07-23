HRT Financial LP Invests $738,000 in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,597,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $6,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,509,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,925,000.

ACAHU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

