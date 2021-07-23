HRT Financial LP Invests $744,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,603,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,180,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,979,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,482,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ FRONU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.