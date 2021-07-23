HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $92.53 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $97.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $412,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

