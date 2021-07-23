Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

