Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 719.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,495 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

