Hush Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00287915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00118325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00148496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

