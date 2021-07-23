Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.85

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and traded as low as $6.60. Hypera shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 42,577 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hypera had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $214.21 million during the quarter.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

