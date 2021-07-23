Hyve Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $84,637.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00102490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.89 or 0.99990997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

