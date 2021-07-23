IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given a C$3.75 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) received a C$3.75 price target from analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.10.

Shares of IMG stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.12. 914,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.02.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

