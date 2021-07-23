Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Get Iberdrola alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBDRY. HSBC cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Iberdrola from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iberdrola (IBDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.