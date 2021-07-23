ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.50. 855,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,677. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $234.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.64.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

