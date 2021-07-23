ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.27.

ICON Public stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $234.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

