ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.91.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

