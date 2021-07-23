Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Monday.

Get Ideagen alerts:

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 260.05 ($3.40) on Thursday. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a market cap of £656.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. This is a positive change from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.