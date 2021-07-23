Idle Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,346.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Idle has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $7.71 million and approximately $62,346.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00010095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00105932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00143192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,636.29 or 1.00023896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,339,517 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

