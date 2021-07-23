IG Group (LON:IGG) Given New GBX 1,185 Price Target at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.48) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGG. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,097 ($14.33) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IG Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IG Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.25 ($13.45).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 871 ($11.38) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 858.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. IG Group has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.54).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.