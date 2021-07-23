iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $1,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 292.2% during the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,467 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

