IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.