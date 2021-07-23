IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,553,000 after buying an additional 661,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,865 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,100,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,185,000 after purchasing an additional 243,851 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,237,000 after purchasing an additional 174,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock opened at $156.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.