IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG opened at $72.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $72.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.