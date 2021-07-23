IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,340 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1,355.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.04 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

