IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,063,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,321,000 after buying an additional 2,019,635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after purchasing an additional 412,008 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,456,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 148,868 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 160,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 815,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR opened at $57.42 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.