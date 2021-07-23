Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $474.28 and last traded at $474.69. Approximately 234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 525,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.89.

Get Illumina alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $444.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 832 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 16,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.