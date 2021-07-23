Indexed Finance Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and $3,719.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00009284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00100916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00140799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,259.50 or 1.00291013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

