Infinera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 7,045 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 560 call options.

INFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Infinera has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 248,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $5,345,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

