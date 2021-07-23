InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.22

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.22 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 3237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.
The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.
About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.