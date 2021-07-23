InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.22

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.22 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 3237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

