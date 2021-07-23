Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.93. Innodata shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 12,447 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.17 million, a P/E ratio of 169.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 29,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $215,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,780 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Innodata by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innodata by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Innodata by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innodata by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

