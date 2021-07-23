InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.03 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INPOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of InPost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Erste Group started coverage on shares of InPost in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get InPost alerts:

INPOY opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. InPost has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.