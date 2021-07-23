Insider Selling: CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Sells $1,650,250.00 in Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KMX opened at $134.41 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

