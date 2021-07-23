Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $20,094,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total transaction of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total transaction of $7,453,528.17.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total transaction of $14,762,000.00.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of -166.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $341.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

