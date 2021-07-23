Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Sells $73,260.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About ePlus
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.