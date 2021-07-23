Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Sells $73,260.00 in Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CEO Mark P. Marron sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $73,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.95. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,175,000 after acquiring an additional 100,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.