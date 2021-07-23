Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells 2,460 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $65,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $170,090.80.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Harley sold 5,922 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,273.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28.

Fathom stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTHM. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

