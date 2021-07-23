Insider Selling: Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insider Sells $25,445.25 in Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLXN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

