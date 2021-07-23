Insider Selling: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Major Shareholder Sells 23,001,096 Shares of Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:LB opened at $76.35 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 401,699 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

