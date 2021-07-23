Insider Selling: L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Major Shareholder Sells 23,001,096 Shares of Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:LB opened at $76.35 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.75.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in L Brands by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after acquiring an additional 401,699 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on LB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.
L Brands Company Profile
L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.
