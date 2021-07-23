Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $2,352,000.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MDLA stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
