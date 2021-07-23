Insider Selling: Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Sells $2,352,000.00 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MDLA stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,277,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,402,000 after acquiring an additional 653,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 666,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.