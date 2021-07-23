Insider Selling: SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Major Shareholder Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $364,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WORX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035,435. SCWorx Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the first quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCWorx in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

