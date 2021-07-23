Insider Selling: SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Sells $3,342,481.52 in Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $3,342,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $81.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

