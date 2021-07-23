Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells 17,124 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $73.12 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.85.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter worth $1,917,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1,132.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,946 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

