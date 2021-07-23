Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $683,900.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 152.49, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $38,000. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.96.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

