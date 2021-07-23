Insider Selling: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

UNH stock opened at $415.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

