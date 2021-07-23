Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $1,361,313.57 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of -335.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.