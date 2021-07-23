Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

NYSE:INSP opened at $176.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.69. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

