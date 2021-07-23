Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $215.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.45.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $97.19 and a 1-year high of $252.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

