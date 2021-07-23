Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.21. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

