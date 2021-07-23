Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948,820. The firm has a market cap of $211.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.09.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

