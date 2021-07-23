Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,927,511 shares in the company, valued at $572,921,219.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,800 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

