International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $23.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,150,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 193,635 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $7,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.88. 19,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

