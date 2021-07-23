International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $464.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after buying an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.