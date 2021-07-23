International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut International Seaways from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $464.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.28.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Seaways by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in International Seaways by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 250,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.